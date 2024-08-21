Malawi: Sports Minister Hails Corporate World for Supporting Malawi Paralympic Athletes

Minister of Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, has hailed the corporate world for supporting athletes who will represent Malawi in France at the 2024 edition of Paris Paralympic Games from 27th August to 8th September.

The Minister was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday during a send off of a team of ten athletes that will carry the Malawi flag there in France.

Said Mkandawire:"Today we have conducted a send off, wishing them well as they go and participate in the games. They have worked so hard and they are going there on merit. This is owing to the support that this team has been receiving from government but also the private sector."

Malawi Paralympic Committee President, James Chiutsi, said it felt good to have an official send off conducted by government.

"We have gone out for a number of competitions but this is the first time for government to conduct an event like this one. We are so encouraged by this gesture. I should thank the Malawi government for funding this trip and other partners like the Irish Embassy, K 2 Transformer and several others for their support," remarked Chiutsi.

Paralympic athlete, Mphatso Saukile, told journalists that Malawians should expect good performances from the athletes in France.

"If we managed to qualify, we will work hard to bring home some medals. Morale is high in our camp. I would like to urge parents and guardians to allow children with disabilities to take part in different sporting activities," said Saukile.

The Malawi Paralympic team is expected to return home on September 11th.