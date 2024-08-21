Rwandan Players Abroad - Gueulette Debuts, Kwizera Shines

It was a fair weekend for Rwanda players abroad as a number of them put up good performances for their respective clubs.

Samuel Gueulette was part of the starting line-up as his club made its debut in the Belgian second tier league, while centre back Thierry Manzi played 90 minutes for Al Ahli Tripoli as they beat Uhamiaji FC 2-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, August 18.

In this article, Times Sport brings to you a wrap up of how Rwandan players fared abroad over the weekend.

England

In the English League 1, midfielder Kamari Doyle came in for Reece Cole in the 69th minute as his club Exeter City lost 2-1 to Northampton.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed for Exeter a few days ago on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

In the same league, young Rwandan centre back Harvey Araujo replaced Barry McNally in the 65th minute as his club Chesterfield FC thrashed Crewe Alexandria 4-1.

The 19-year-old defender who plays primarily as a centre-back, joined Chesterfield from Fulham on loan this season, as he seeks to gain valuable first-team experience.

Sweden

In the Swedish second tier, Lague Byiringiro was an unused substitute as Sandviken IF beat Landskrona BOis 2-0. Fellow countryman Yannick Mukunzi did not make the match day squad.

Elsewhere in the same division, there was no Rafael York as crestfallen Gefle IF lost 4-1 to Orebro.

Belgium

In the Belgian topflight, Hakim Sahabo is continuing to recover from injury and was not involved as his team Standard Liege lost 1-0 to Kortrijk.

In the same country, Samuel Gueulette's team Raal La Louviere made its debut in the second tier league as it defeated Francs Borains 1-0. The team earned promotion from the third division to the second tier last season.

Rwandan midfielder Gueulette was part of the Raal La Louviere line-up that was selected by the coach to play the club's first game in the second tier.

Norway

Winger Josias King Furaha tasted 77 minutes of action before making way for Andreas Endressen as his club FK lost 3-1 to Brattvag.

In the same country, at the Jessheim Stadium, goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake returned from injury to play for Ull/Kiss as they beat Gjovik-Lyn 3-1.

France

Full back Warren Kamanzi played 86 minutes for Toulouse in match day 1 of the 2024/25 French Ligue 1 as they drew 0-0 with Nantes on August 18.

Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, centre back Ange Mutsinzi was not in action as his club Zira FK's league game with Araz-Naxcivan was postponed.

Macedonia

Centre-back Abdul Rwatubyaye played the entire 90 minutes for FC Shkupi as they lost 2-0 to Gostivar FK.

USA

Forward Jojea Kwizera helped Rhode Island to extend their unbeaten run to 9 games as they drew 1-1 with Oakland Roots in in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship in USA.

In the US's third tier, striker Innocent Nshuti was an unused substitute for One Knoxville FC as they thrashed Chattanooga Red Wolves 4-1.

Denmark

In the Danish second tier, midfielder Sanders Ngabo was introduced in the 65th minute as his club AC Horsen lost 1-0 to Kolding.

Switzerland

In the Swiss fourth tier, Quentin Rushenguziminega played full time for FC Echallens as they endured a 6-1 loss to Lausanne-Ouchy.

CAF Confederation Cup

Central defender Thierry Manzi played 90 minutes for Al Ahli Tripoli as they beat Tanzanian club Uhamiaji FC 2-0 in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Netherlands

Winger Noam Emeran was an unused substitute for FC Groningen as they defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-1 in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday, August 17.

Ukraine

In Ukraine, Djihad Bizimana played 56 minutes for FC Kryvbas as they beat Veres Rivne 2-0 in the country's topflight.