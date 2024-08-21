Rwanda: Bralirwa Supports 250 Households to Gain Access to Safe Drinking Water

press release

Last week, Bralirwa Plc supported 250 households in Munyiginya sector, Rwamagana District, to gain access to safe drinking water through a donation of ceramic water filters, in partnership with Spouts of Water Rwanda, as part of its social impact initiatives.

Rwanda's leading beverage company, Bralirwa Plc, through its social sustainability initiatives partnered with Spouts of Water Rwanda, an international social enterprise with a mission to provide access to clean drinking water and hygiene to all Africans.

Through close collaboration with Rwamagana District, 250 households in Munyiginya sector were provided with a 30-litre Viva Purifaaya water filter and were trained on the simple and convenient way that the filter can be used to enjoy pure water, supporting over 1,000 beneficiaries in the community.

The initiative addresses the urgent need for safe drinking water in water-stressed areas by delivering impactful solutions that improve lives and enhance environmental and social well-being.

According to Spouts of Water, a number of rural communities continue to rely on rivers and unclean streams of water which are often contaminated, resulting in waterborne diseases among other challenges which in turn hinder their socio-economic development.

"Our mission is not solely focused on providing access to clean water, but also about transforming lives. We are delighted to be working with like-minded companies such as Bralirwa that place social impact at the heart of its business strategy and is committed to driving positive change," said David Ngarambe, Country Director of Spouts of Water Rwanda.

Etienne Saada, Managing Director of Bralirwa, reaffirmed the company's core mission to brew a better world, emphasising the importance of social responsibility and community well-being. "At Bralirwa, we are committed to making a lasting impact on the communities we serve. Our partnership with Spouts of Water and donation of ceramic water filters represents a significant step forward in ensuring access to safe drinking water for all," said Saada.

The event, which was held at Munyiginya sector, Rwamagana District, was attended by the Governor of Eastern Province, Pudence Rubingisa, the Mayor of Rwamagana, Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi, community members, among other district authorities, and distinguished guests.

The Mayor of Rwamagana District, Mbonyumuvunyi, expressed his gratitude to BRALIRWA for their significant contribution towards enhancing the social well-being of the community and urged residents to unite and work collaboratively towards the district's ongoing progress and development.

The Governor of the Eastern province, Rubingisa, underscored the significance of ensuring access to safe drinking water as a core component of Rwanda's mission to achieve sustainable development and commended Bralirwa for the initiative. He encouraged the community to conserve these essential resources and to fully leverage the benefits. "By working together, we can collectively build a healthier and more resilient future for all," he added.