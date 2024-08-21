Rwanda: Dr. Uwajeni Amani - Bridging Dermatology Gap and Inspiring Future Specialists in Rwanda

Rwanda faces a significant challenge in dermatology, with only 13 practicing dermatologists serving a population of nearly 14 million people.

Among these dedicated professionals, Dr. Uwajeni Amani Alice has emerged as a leading figure, particularly as one of the few female dermatologists in the country.

Currently serving at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), Dr. Uwajeni's journey and commitment to the field reveals both the pressing needs and the potential future of dermatology in Rwanda.

Dr. Uwajeni's interest in dermatology began during her undergraduate studies, where she encountered firsthand the challenges posed by limited resources.

"We often had just one lecturer, who was sometimes unavailable due to other engagements," she recalls.

Despite these obstacles, her passion for dermatology only grew stronger. After completing her studies, Dr. Uwajeni chose dermatology as her specialty, often working independently due to the shortage of specialists.

"Working without daily guidance during my internship motivated me to address the shortage of dermatologists in Rwanda," she says.

Closing the Gap

The scarcity of dermatologists remains a critical issue in Rwanda, Dr. Uwajeni emphasizes. "We need more dermatologists, not just in Rwanda but across Africa," she stresses

With a high prevalence of skin conditions such as inflammatory diseases, acne, infections, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and complications from skin-lightening products, the demand for specialized care is immense.

Dr. Uwajeni encourages young medical professionals to consider dermatology as a specialty, noting the vast, unexplored opportunities in the field.

"If more professionals enter dermatology, we can shift our focus from merely treating conditions to also preventing them," she says.

She also underscores the importance of expanding preventive and educational efforts in dermatology to improve overall community health.

Opportunities for Aspiring Dermatologists

Uwajeni views the expansion of dermatology as essential to the future of healthcare in Rwanda. She highlights the unique opportunity for medical graduates to pursue specialised training in dermatology through programs supported by the Ministry of Health.

"The government covers tuition fees for those training in Europe, which is a big advantage that many before us did not have," she notes.

She says this financial support is crucial, as the lack of affordable local residency programs has historically hindered the growth of dermatology in the country.

"With the introduction of a residency program in Rwanda, more aspiring dermatologists can now enter the field. These trainees not only acquire valuable skills but also contribute to patient care during their studies, further strengthening the healthcare system," she adds.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Uwajeni is optimistic about the future of dermatology in Rwanda. "Since last year, efforts have been made to train more professionals, with the support of the Ministry of Health and the University of Rwanda," she says.

"Our goal is to ensure that every district hospital has a qualified dermatologist. These specialists will not only provide care but also mentor their colleagues, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment," she adds.

As the number of specialists grows, Dr. Uwajeni envisions the development of subspecialties within dermatology, further enhancing the field and improving patient outcomes.