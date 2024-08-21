Rwandan Humanitarians Urge for Public Support

There is no war in the country but humanitarian organizations in Rwanda are urging people to help the vulnerable, stressing that a lack of war does not necessarily mean that there is no need for humanitarian activities.

Fr. Oscar Kagimbura, the Secretary-General at Caritas Rwanda, said: "While Rwanda is not engaged in conflict, conflicts in neighbouring countries have impacts here by increasing the number of refugees. To support these refugees, Caritas collaborates with organizations such as UNHCR and MINEMA[Ministry in charge of Emergency Management], focusing on providing them with education and economic opportunities."

"Beyond helping refugees, there are Rwandans struggling with poverty, inadequate education, and malnutrition," he added.

According to the United Nations (UN), 2023 was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian workers and "2024 could be even worse."

Accordingly, during World Humanitarian Day 2024, on August 19, efforts will be aimed at confronting the normalization of attacks on civilians, including humanitarians, and impunity under international humanitarian law. According to the UN, the aim is to build public support to help pressure parties to conflict and world leaders to take action to ensure the protection of civilians, including humanitarians, in conflict zones.

The theme of this year's World Humanitarian Day, Act For Humanity, emphasizes the critical need to uphold international humanitarian laws and safeguard those who risk their lives to deliver aid.

Emmanuel Mazimpaka, the Director in charge of Communication Fundraising and Humanitarian Diplomacy Department in Red Cross Rwanda, said that even if there is peace in Rwanda there are vulnerable people such as poor people and others such as victims of natural disasters like floods.

Kagimbura said that humanitarian activities are not only responsibilities of humanitarian organizations.

"People can support their peers and collaborate with others to provide help. This responsibility extends beyond individuals to organizations and government agencies. I hope there can be better cooperation across different sectors to streamline humanitarian efforts and assist those in need."

"Caritas encourages both Christians and others with good hearts to offer their support. In August, we urge people to contribute as much as they can. Those who have money or items they can sell to raise funds are invited to donate. These contributions are put into a fund that helps people in need. We appeal to anyone who can contribute, even a small amount, as every bit adds up," he added.

Mazimpaka said that humanitarian organizations need public support because they face challenges including insufficient funds.

Mazimpaka explained that international aid alone cannot address Rwanda's socio-economic challenges.

"The support from abroad does not solve all the socio-economic issues which we have as Rwanda. So, we request Rwandans to support other Rwandans who are in need, because there are Rwandans who have enough money and they can also support the vulnerable people they live with."

He underscored that humanitarian efforts should not be the sole responsibility of organizations or the government.

"The citizens must also intervene in humanitarian activities by supporting the vulnerable people around the country."

