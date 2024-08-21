Rwanda: APR's Gen. Muganga Vows Home Victory Over Azam

19 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

APR FC's Honorary Chairman, General Mubarakh Muganga, has consoled the club's fans following a 1-0 loss to Azam FC in the preliminary qualifiers of the CAF Champions League, and promised a strong comeback in the return leg.

The Rwandan football giants were narrowly defeated by Azam FC in Tanzania on Sunday, August 19, and are now preparing for the second leg which will take place in Kigali in barely a weeks' time.

In a message shared on the club's official page, Muganga told the fans that APR FC will address its shortcomings and secure a decisive victory in the return fixture.

"Allow me to begin by expressing my sympathies for tonight's defeat," he said.

"I assure you that once the team returns, we will correct the necessary areas and deliver a performance that will bring joy to our fans. Victory at home is a 110 percent priority, and it is unquestionable," he added.

The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at Amahoro Stadium.

This year, APR FC has intensified its efforts in African competitions by recruiting experienced players, aiming to change its history of early exits from the tournaments.

The winner between APR FC and Azam FC will advance to the ultimate stage of the qualifiers where they will face the victor of the tie between Egypt's Pyramids FC and Zanzibar's JKU.

