Zimbabwe: Fovu Field Only Eight Players in CAF Cup Loss

Cameroon club Fovu Baham fielded only eight players in a Caf Confederation Cup qualifier on Sunday and suffered a 4-0 loss away to Paynesville of Liberia.

A Confederation of African Football official told AFP that "only eight of the Fovu players who travelled to Monrovia were registered to play in the competition".

It was not immediately known why the Cameroonian outfit did not take at least 11 eligible players to Liberia for the first round, first leg so they could field a full-strength side.

Playing with a goalkeeper and seven outfield players, Baham were no match for the hosts, who scored twice in each half to build a convincing aggregate lead before the 25 August second leg.

Mark Paye netted in each half for African debutants Paynesville, whose other goals came from Lawrence Kumeh and Dean Weah.

The failure of Fovu to field 11 players came 24 hours after another unusual incident in the African equivalent of the Uefa Europa League.

AS Otoho from Congo Brazzaville travelled to Equatorial Guinea for a fixture against 15 de Agosto only for the match to be called off because the match venue was staging a concert.

Caf reacted by ordering both legs to be played in the Congo with the first on 25 August and the second three days later.

Nsoatreman of Ghana were another west African club to win convincingly at home as two goals from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman and one from Meider Kwabena earned a 3-0 win over Elect Sport of Chad.

Dynamos of Zimbabwe edged Zesco United of Zambia 1-0 in a high-profile southern Africa showdown thanks to a Tanaka Shandirwa goal on 30 minutes.

Police of Kenya made a disappointing Confederation Cup debut as they were held 0-0 at home by Coffee from Ethiopia -- SuperSport.