South Africa: Request for Proposal - Tracking System Development

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) is a southern African non-profit organisation focused on democracy development in the region. With headquarters in South Africa, DWF works through its country offices to provide tools to develop resilient democracies. As an independent foundation, we build and promote inclusive, equitable and sustainable consensus democracies. We do so by providing tools, platforms and content to strengthen democrats, democratic culture and democracy institutions. DWF works on the supply and demand side of democracy. We operate across several Programmatic areas.

Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), under the USAID-funded Parliamentary Support Program being implemented by a Consortium led by Democracy International, is seeking the services of a qualified and experienced expert to develop a Tracking System for the Parliamentary Oversight recommendations and actions follow-ups. In 2023, DWF conducted a study tracing the use and utilization of the Oversight Agency Reports submitted and "laid on the table" in Parliament. From the insights, affirmations and motivations shared by the study, there has been a growing need to systematically entrench an effective system of following up on some of the critical elements, as follows:

Raising the profile of the rich Reports consolidated by Oversight Agencies in Malawi, for the eyes of the Malawi Parliament, to fully exercise oversight and make commitments and take actions to follow-up with relevant authorities including the Ministers, MDAs, and stakeholders. Building a system to help Parliament, and its stakeholders, effectively track the Reports "laid on the table" in the House, the commitments made, and undertakings taken by Government, in response to issues raised; and, For Parliament and its stakeholders to digitally track, at a click of a button, the commitments and assurances made by MDAs, alongside with the respective Oversight Agencies, and civil society organisations.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity, please see the attached detailed Terms of Reference: Short-Term Expert.

Qualifications:

The consultant should possess the following qualifications:

A proven track record in developing digital tracking systems, preferably in the context of parliamentary oversight. Expertise in IT, data management, analysis, and reporting. Familiarity with parliamentary processes and functions in the Malawi Parliament. Strong communication and training skills.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications, including a detailed resume, a cover letter outlining their relevant experience, and a proposal outlining their approach and budget to fulfilling the consultancy objectives. Applications should be addressed to: The Regional Director, Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), Parliamentary Support Program, P.O. Box 30691, capital City, Lilongwe 3, Malawi; and by email to: recruitment@democracyworksfoundation.org, by 12 noon, Friday 30th August 2024.

If you have not heard from us within two (2) weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

CONSENT TO PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION:

By sending us your application, Curriculum Vitae, academic records, qualifications, or any other personal information as defined by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA):

you have disclosed up to date and accurate records; and

you agree to us keeping your records in our data base as per our Retention Policy.

Declaration:

By agreeing to the terms herein, you give Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) the authority to process your personal information. This consent will remain valid until such time as we have received instructions from you to request, subject to any applicable law and where appropriate, the correction, updating or deletion of your personal information held by us. You further acknowledge and declare that all personal information supplied to DWF is accurate, up to date, not misleading and complete in all respects.