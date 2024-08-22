Zimbabwe: Bolster Surveillance in Response to Mpox , Doctors Urge Govt

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has called on the government to bolster its surveillance and response mechanisms following the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of monkeypox (MPDX) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

In a statement, ZADHR highlighted the dangers of monkeypox, a viral disease that can spread from animals to humans and between people through close contact.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person or contaminated objects such as bedsheets or clothing.

Common symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, painful swallowing, and pustules on the skin, particularly around the genitals and anus.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Zimbabwe has significantly strengthened its emergency preparedness and response mechanisms. We believe lessons learnt in responding to COVID-19 can go a long way in enhancing the preparedness and response to Mpox," the association said.

The WHO's PHEIC designation places monkeypox alongside other significant global health threats, underscoring the need for robust measures to prevent its spread.

Although no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe to date, the disease has been detected in other parts of the world and Africa specifically.

In light of this, ZADHR has urged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify efforts in monkeypox surveillance, diagnostics, and treatment. The association also highlighted the importance of public awareness, encouraging citizens to stay informed and take precautions as advised by health authorities.

"ZADHR encourages citizens to take precautions related to the monkeypox virus based on the most current advice from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and from public health officials," the statement read.

The association also pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely, saying "As with COVID-19, ZADHR will continue to monitor the response and make recommendations to ensure that no lives are lost due to MPDX in Zimbabwe."