Zimbabwe: Harare Official Exposes Alleged Ccc Corruption in City Subsidiaries

Harare City acting Chamber Secretary Warren Chiwawa has laid bare a series of alleged corruption scandals linked to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during his testimony before a commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The commission, tasked with investigating governance issues within the City of Harare, is focusing on the activities of the city's subsidiaries and the entanglement of political figures in municipal affairs.

During the inquiry, Chiwawa revealed that Rufaro Marketing, a subsidiary of the City of Harare, has been at the center of corruption allegations involving members of the CCC.

The commission, which comprises five members, discovered that key positions within Rufaro Marketing were allegedly filled by CCC-affiliated individuals.

This has raised concerns over the integrity of the company's operations and its susceptibility to political influence.

The situation has become increasingly murky following the resignation of Obey Shava, the former board chairperson of Rufaro Marketing.

The commission has expressed suspicion that Shava's departure was not voluntary, hinting that he might have been pressured to step down under questionable circumstances.

Chiwawa also highlighted the misuse of Harare City Council properties by known CCC councillors and their associates and pointed out specific instances where council properties were being leased under dubious arrangements to CCC members.

"It is correct that Nyakudya is renting Hunters Bar in Mabvuku and the Councillor has been vandalizing the perimeter, creating over 30 tuckshops," Chiwawa told the commission.

He stressed the severity of the breach, stating, "It's a clear breach of lease agreement warranting eviction or termination."

Chiwawa further disclosed his awareness of similar cases of vandalism involving other council properties, including sites in Kuwadzana 6 and Vito Bar in Mbare.

"Vito Bar was allocated to Starman Chamisa, brother to [former CCC leader] Nelson Chamisa," Chiwawa added, implying a network of favoritism within the allocation of council resources.

