Zimbabwe: Wedza Women in Viral Assault Video Found Guilty, Sentenced

22 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Five female villagers from Wedza, Mashonaland East province recently arrested for stripping naked a girl and brutally assaulting her with tree branches while recording the whole incident on video have been convicted.

The video went viral on social media platforms and prompted the police to investigate, leading to their arrest and subsequent court appearance.

The five, who included four juveniles under the age of 18 and one aged 19, years were found guilty of all four counts of aggravated indecent assault, cyber-bullying, unlawful detention and assault which they committed in Wedza on July 4.

Vimbai Mike (19) and a 17-year-old, who is married and has two children, were sentenced to an effective five years in jail each for indecent assault, one year for cyber-bullying for posting her video on social media, one year for unlawful detention and another one year for assault which will, however, run concurrently within the five-year effective term.

The other three juveniles were spared custodial sentences on condition they will not commit a similar offence for the next five years.

The State case was that on July 4, 2024, at 1100 hours, Rudo Manjere, Lilly Rose Munyoro and Lillian Chido Munyoro lured the victim, Mavis Mada (18), to Vimbai Mike's homestead in Mupfuuri village on the pretext that they wanted to give her vegetable seedlings.

The court heard that the suspects locked up the victim in one of the huts and stripped her naked. They took turns to assault the victim with sticks and went on to insert three sticks into her private parts while recording a video.

The victim fell unconscious and the suspects poured water on her before freeing her at 1500 hours.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of a Vivo cellphone which had been used to record the incident.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.