Zimbabwe: Czech Tourist Arrested Over Video On Zim Power Outages Freed On Bail

A Czechoslovakian tourist arrested for recording a video on Zimbabwe's electricity and water shortages was this Wednesday granted US$500 bail by the High Court.

Accused person, Lukas Slavia spent 20 days in pretrial detention following his arbitrary arrest in Masvingo for allegedly spreading falsehoods with the intent to incite public unrest.

Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi had previously denied Slavika bail, citing the risk of him fleeing the country.

Czech Republic Deputy Ambassador Michael Novak posted surety, guaranteeing that the tourist will not skip the borders if released on bail. Novak has arranged for Slavia to stay at the Czech Embassy's consulate in Harare, with Honorary Consulate Ivan Summerfield overseeing his welfare.

Slavia faces the charges despite his lawyer, Knowledge Mabvuure of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), arguing that the charge is outdated and that the statements made were not false.

ZLHR was excited of securing the Czech tourist's freedom.

"We have ended the 20-day detention of Lukas Slavia, a tourist and a Czech Republic national, who had been in custody after he was arrested on 1 August by ZRP and charged with publishing or communicating falsehoods and criminal nuisance for allegedly recording a video of some mourners and also stating and lamenting water shortages and electricity outages in the ancient city...," ZHRL posted on social media.