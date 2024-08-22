South Africa: SA Advertising Regulator Finds TotalEnergies Was Misleading On 'Sustainable Development' Commitments

21 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

South Africa's Advertising Regulatory Board has found that TotalEnergies' claims of 'sustainable development' because of its partnership with South African National Parks are misleading and a violation of the Code of Advertising Practice. But it also found that the oil giant was not in violation on another front.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) ruling stems from the first "greenwashing" complaint lodged in South Africa, according to the NGO Fossil Free SA, which initiated the action through its Fossil Ad Ban campaign.

The complaint took issue with TotalEnergies' claims of a commitment to "sustainable development and environmental protection." ARB found the "sustainable development" claims from Total to be unsustainable but ruled that its partnership with South African National Parks (SANParks) could reasonably be seen in the light of environmental protection.

Still, a "greenwashing" precedent has been set, driven by activists highlighting the links between fossil fuel usage and rapid climate change.

"This ruling is a significant victory in our fight against the greenwashing tactics employed by fossil fuel companies," Lazola Kati, campaign manager for Fossil Ad Ban, said in a statement.

"It sets a critical precedent in South Africa, affirming that companies cannot mask their harmful environmental practices with misleading claims. This decision is not just a win for sustainability integrity but also for consumer protection."

Total had not responded to Daily Maverick's request for comment before we went to press.

The complaint centred on an ad...

