South Africa: Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay's Corruption Case Postponed for Mackay's Bid to Have Charges Dropped

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min The head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit denied a request from former Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings (EOH) executive Jehan Mackay, Zizi Kodwa's co-accused in a State Capture corruption case, to drop his case.

Mackay has now filed an application with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to have the charges against him withdrawn.

This was revealed in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, where Kodwa and Mackay appeared briefly.

On Wednesday, State Prosecutor Neville Mogagabe informed the court that Mackay's lawyer, Ian Small-Smith, had approached the head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit in Johannesburg to have the charges reviewed and withdrawn.

The State was also informed that Mackay's legal team would escalate the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kodwa's attorney, Zola Majavu, confirmed that this had unfolded and said that his client would not join Mackay's application.

Kodwa and Mackay made their first appearance on 5 June. They were released on the same day after posting R30,000 bail.

Following his arrest on corruption charges involving alleged bribes and luxury perks totalling more than R1.6-million and his subsequent release...