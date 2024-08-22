Kenya: Uber Hikes Ride Charges Amid Driver Protests

Nairobi — Ride-hailing platform Uber has increased its trip costs, including minimum fees, in response to criticism from its drivers.

This follows drivers' objections to Uber's pricing.

Uber said in a statement on Monday that all of its services would see price increases, with minimum prices increasing by 10 percent meant to address the financial difficulties faced by drivers.

"Uber has made these pricing updates to ensure that drivers continue to have the opportunity to maximize their earnings while driving on the Uber app and at the same time, remaining at an affordable price point for riders. On the rider side, we are investing heavily in rider promotions to boost demand and ensure the service is affordable," said Uber's Head of East Africa, Imran Manji.

Its drivers have for months opted to come up with their rates owing to low pay, a factor that Uber now insists it has addressed.

Alongside the fare adjustments, Uber has also rolled out new initiatives aimed at enhancing driver earnings.

One such initiative is the introduction of "ChapChap Priority," a new product that allows passengers to pay an additional Sh110 per trip.

110 per trip during high-demand periods, increasing their chances of quickly matching with a driver.

Drivers who opt into this service can earn an extra amount on top of the regular fare.

Uber has also emphasised its ongoing commitment to supporting drivers through various incentives, including a driver rewards program that features cash bonuses and partnerships with third-party vehicle maintenance companies to help reduce operating costs.

Additionally, the company highlighted its frequent roundtable discussions with drivers as a key component of its approach to addressing driver concerns and improving the platform.