Nigeria: NAFDAC Mops Up Fake Milo Drinks

21 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Report

The NAFDAC office began the inspections in markets and superstores to get rid of the fake Milo in circulation following a directive from the headquarters."

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Bauchi State office, has begun a three-day exercise in markets in Bauchi State to Bauchi markets to mop up fake Milo chocolate drinks in circulation.

Paul Kamai made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

"The NAFDAC office began the inspections in markets and superstores to get rid of the fake Milo in circulation following a directive from the headquarters.

"This exercise will last for three days starting Tuesday," he said.

The state director also said that the agency has scheduled a date within the week to engage the leadership of the association of Agro chemical dealers on the dangers of chemicals on foods.

"In Bauchi, we will engage the dealers of agrochemicals against the use of Dictholoruvis and Paraquat chemicals to store food as we approach harvest period.

"These are dangerous chemicals that have been banned over time," he added.

Mr Kamai called on bakers and packaged water producers to renew their licences within the stipulated two-year timeline.

He said failure to renew the operational licences, could result in penalties that might affect business operations.

Mr Kamai called on small and medium enterprises to register their products with NAFDAC to assimilate their products into Nigerian markets.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.