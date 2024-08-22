Kenya: CS Duale Calls On Judicial Institutions to Strengthen Enforcement of Environmental Laws

21 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has asked judicial institutions led by the judiciary to support the Ministry and its agencies including NEMA to enforce the various environmental laws.

Speaking on Wednesday at the launch of the 'Greening The Justice System: Framework, Theories, Elements and Practice Imperatives' Report at a Nairobi hotel, noted that environmental challenges facing the country were largely due to weak enforcement of existing laws.

"Together we can build a justice system that not only upholds the rule of law but also protects our environment for the benefit of all Kenyans," CS Duale said.

At the launch, attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the Cabinet Secretary assured that the Ministry will collaborate more with the justice sector institutions in the enforcement of environmental laws.

"The Ministry of Environment will continue to collaborate with the justice sector to monitor implementation of the sector's mitigation and adaptation actions and coordinate reporting and verification of the corresponding emissions reductions and adaptation benefits towards the national targets in fulfilling Kenya's international commitments on Climate Change.

"The Ministry also commits to identify policy gaps that hinder the attaining of environmental and climate justice in an effort to bridge these gaps," CS Duale said.

Correctional Services PS Dr. Salome Beacco said that Kenya Prisons Service had a target of propagating 2.2 million seedlings annually to support the 15 Billion National Tree Growing Programme.

While reiterating her state department's commitment to the Kenya Kwanza's flagship tree growing initiative, the PS said the 13-acre Ruiru Prisons tree nursery was the largest such facility in the country.

Other speakers at the launch included Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, Director of Public Prosecutions Reson Ingonga and Chief Justice Martha Koome among others.

In her key note address, the Chief Justice assured Kenyans of the judiciary's support for the country's environmental conservation agenda through the ongoing 'Greening Kenya's Justice System' programme.

'Greening The Justice System: Framework, Theories, Elements and Practice Imperatives' Report is an outcome of a study commissioned by the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ).

