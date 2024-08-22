Kenya: DCI Promise 'Significant Reward' in Quest to Rearrest Suspected Serial Killer

22 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has promised a "significant cash reward" in a quest to rearrest Collins Jumaisi, a prime suspect in a spate of murders in Nairobi's Kware area.

Jumaisi escaped alongside 12 suspects from the Gigiri Police Station on August 20 under mysterious circumstances prompting the interdiction of eight police officers amid a probe.

DCI announced Thursday that it was seeking information that could assist detectives to trace and rearrest Jumaisi. Police intend to prefer charges against the suspect for the murder of forty-two women including his wife.

"A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect's arrest," DCI said in an appeal.

Police said Jumaisi, 33, had confessed to the killings the DCI described as "psychopathic".

The suspect is from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county in Vihiga County.

DCI asked members of the public with information on the suspect's whereabouts to file confidential or ananymous reports through its hotline 0800722203 or the police hotlines 999, 911, and 112. Informers can also report at any police station countrywide.

Senior police officers are among eight interdicted amid a probe over what is suspected to be an elaborate inside job.

Interdictions

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said that those arrested include the divisional and station commanders.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station," Masengeli said as he led top police chiefs, including Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to the scene.

"I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night, including the Gigiri Subcounty police commander, OCS, duty officer, station guards, and report office personnel," he told reporters.

The inmates cut a wire mesh that formed part of the cell's security and scaled a perimeter wall before escaping.

On Wednesday the prosecution filed an application to detain five police officers on duty at Gigiri Police Station when the incident happened for 14 days.

The prosecution told court DCI was investigating the five aiding the escape.

The investigation hopes to uncover the role the officers played in the incident.

The prosecution also noted that other accomplices remain at large, and the detained officers are ready to assist in locating and apprehending them.

