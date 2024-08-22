Uganda: MPs Criticise Colleagues for Withdrawing Censure Motion Signatures

The two MPs withdrew their signatures from a motion to censure parliamentary commissioners, citing concerns over the motion's direction.

A controversial decision by two Members of Parliament (MPs) to withdraw their signatures from a motion to censure parliamentary commissioners has ignited political tensions within the Ugandan Parliament.

The motion, spearheaded by Rwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, aimed to hold the commissioners accountable for alleged corruption and misconduct.

The withdrawal of support by MPs Chemaswet Kisos (Soi County) and Cheleng'at Solomon (Too County) has drawn widespread condemnation from their colleagues, who accuse them of acting out of political expediency rather than principle.

In a letter to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Chemaswet and Cheleng'at cited concerns over the direction of the motion, claiming that Ssekikubo had deviated from its original intent, particularly regarding a service award received by the commissioners.

The decision to retract their signatures has sparked accusations that the MPs were influenced by external pressures, possibly to curry favor with the Speaker's office.

"This is nothing more than a political maneuver," said Timothy Batuwa, MP for Jinja City Division West, suggesting that the withdrawal was driven by self-interest rather than genuine concern for the motion's content.

Critics have pointed to Rule 109(4) of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, which prohibits the withdrawal of signatures from a censure motion once appended.

Jinja North Division MP David Isabirye labeled the action as a clear violation of parliamentary rules, arguing that it undermines the integrity and seriousness of the censure process.

Ssekikubo expressed disappointment over the withdrawals but was not surprised by Chemaswet's actions, accusing him of inconsistency.

"Chemaswet has always been known for his double standards," Ssekikubo remarked.

The service award, which has become a central issue in the controversy, was recently upheld by Justice Douglas Singiza, who ruled that the award was legally valid as it had followed proper parliamentary procedures.

This ruling has further complicated the debate, with some MPs arguing that it weakens the basis for the censure motion.

In response to the controversy, Speaker Anita Among has ruled that Ssekikubo's motion will not be included on the Order Paper, citing the court's decision on the matter.

This has sparked further debate, with some MPs accusing the Speaker of bias and shielding the commissioners from accountability, while others believe her decision was necessary to uphold parliamentary rules and prevent the motion from proceeding under dubious circumstances.

The ongoing tensions highlight the complex dynamics within Parliament and the challenges of navigating issues of accountability and political maneuvering.