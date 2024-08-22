Uganda: Don't Lose Hope, Police Tell Relatives of Kiteezi Missing Victims

No additional bodies have been recovered during this period, leaving families of the missing in a state of uncertainty.

The recovery operation at the Kiteezi landfill entered its sixth day today, with emergency teams working tirelessly to retrieve the bodies of those buried under the debris.

Despite their best efforts, the operation has been hampered by difficult conditions, including bad weather that briefly disrupted the search in the afternoon.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patrick Onyango, the operators of earth-moving equipment have been working around the clock for the past five days.

SSP Onyango urged the relatives of those still unaccounted for to remain patient and hopeful as the recovery efforts continue.

"We call upon the relatives of the people that the team has not retrieved their loved ones to be calm and patient as the work of retrieving dead bodies goes on. They should not lose hope; we are with them," Onyango stated.

As of now, the total number of bodies recovered stands at 35. This includes 18 males and 17 females, with 23 adults and 12 juveniles among the deceased.

Meanwhile, the number of missing persons remains at 28, intensifying the urgency of the ongoing search.

The Kiteezi landfill disaster has deeply affected the local community, as families wait anxiously for news of their loved ones.

The tragedy has also highlighted the risks faced by those living and working near the landfill, raising questions about safety measures and disaster preparedness.

The authorities have promised to continue the search and recovery operations until all the missing persons are accounted for. In the meantime, the affected families are urged to remain in close contact with the authorities for updates on the situation.