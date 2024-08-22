Uganda: Kikuube Cao Targets Staff Absenteeism, Labels It Corruption

Kikuube District's top leaders are alarmed by the continued absenteeism of civil servants. Many staff members reportedly skip work or merely hang their coats on chairs before leaving to handle personal matters.

This behavior is particularly problematic in critical sectors like health, education, and land services.

Canon Edward Musingye, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Kikuube, along with Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Amlan Tumusime, has vowed to crack down on this issue.

They've labeled absenteeism as a form of corruption and warned that it will not be tolerated.

Musingye advised those unwilling to serve to step aside for others who are ready to work.

He noted that many staff members, including department heads, have made it a habit to skip work or arrive late.

Some only come to the office to hang their coats before leaving for personal errands.

"When I arrived, I was warned about this behavior. After a month here, I've seen it firsthand," Musingye said.

He added, "People take their jobs for granted. Some come late, others don't show up at all. This issue extends beyond the district headquarters to Kikuube Health Centre IV and government schools, where services are suffering."

RDC Tumusime expressed frustration with civil servants who are supposed to work from 8 AM to 5 PM but instead show up at 11 AM and leave by 3pm.

"This is a sign of corruption that we won't tolerate. If necessary, we'll take strict action against these workers. People deserve to receive the services they're entitled to," Tumusime stated.

District Chairman Peter Banura emphasized the need for joint action by both technical and political leaders.

He warned that poor service delivery could harm the ruling NRM party's standing, especially with elections approaching.