Zimbabwe: Let Us Bury the Hatchet - Harare Mayor Mafume Tells Zanu-PF, CCC Councillors

22 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tinei Tuhwe

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has called for collaboration across the political divide, stressing the importance of putting aside differences and working together to drive progress.

This comes after the collaboration between Harare City Council and the Local Government ministry in the refurbishment of the city ahead of the SADC Summit held over the weekend.

Addressing a gathering of local government officials, mayors, and councilors during a basic orientation course in Harare this Wednesday, Mafume highlighted the achievements of his administration, citing Harare's facelift in collaboration with the Local Government ministry and various ministries, despite different political affiliations.

"We are from different parties, but the city is the same, the country is the same.

"As we worked together, we proved that despite being from different parties, we share a common goal to make our people achieve and make Zimbabwe proud.

"We all desire the same things for our people. It's not about party affiliation, but about serving our nation," Mafume said.

There has been clashes between the Central government and city Councils with the latter accusing the former of interfering in its affairs.

"It will come a time when elections are declared; we will then analyze each other's conduct.

"But for now, we analyze how we help each other to make the people achieve and make Zimbabwe proud," he added.

