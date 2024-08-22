Kenya: Elon Musk's Starlink Targets Kenyans With Rental Internet Kits

Nairobi — American satellite internet provider Starlink has launched a rental option, allowing Kenyans to acquire internet hardwares in installments.

The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said that customers can now access its internet service by paying a one-time activation fee of Sh2,700 and a monthly hardware rental fee of Sh1,950.

This new model aims to make Starlink's services more accessible to Kenyans who previously faced high upfront costs to acquire the hardware, ranging from Sh29,000 to Sh74,000.

"Starlink now offers Starlink kit rentals throughout Kenya. Rent Starlink for Ksh1,950/month or purchase for Ksh45,500," Starlink announced in a statement.

Since its debut in Kenya in July last year, Starlink has been actively expanding its market presence with affordable internet packages, rubbing shoulders with local players such as Safaricom and Airtel.