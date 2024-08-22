Tanzania: Zanzibar Envisages Stronger Seaweed Industry

Zanzibar — Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has said his government is focusing on enhancing seaweed value addition and domestic production capacity to deliver high-quality products for both local and international markets.

Speaking to European Union (EU) Ambassador to Tanzania, Christine Grau at State House, Dr Mwinyi said the government is doing everything in its power to promote seaweed production and ensure that both farmers and the government benefit from the business.

The EU Ambassador was in the isles for a familiarisation tour.

"Value addition stands as a crucial pillar in transforming the seaweed sector, which employs almost 99 per cent of women in Zanzibar," said Dr Mwinyi.

He asked the EU to support seaweed farming through training and the provision of modern equipment and a value chain plan.

"With significant investment, particularly in seaweed value addition, Zanzibar will be better positioned to earn more foreign exchange," he noted.

Dr Mwinyi said seaweed is among Zanzibar's blue economy agenda for development and that investors are invited to invest in the sector.

President Mwinyi pledged to continue strengthening the existing good relations between Zanzibar and the EU.

He said the cooperation between the two sides has helped improve social services such as education, water, health and infrastructure.

The Zanzibar seaweed farming sector is flourishing, with recent industry analysis suggesting that Zanzibar produces 23,000 tonnes of seaweed annually.

On her part, Ambassador Grau commended the government of Zanzibar under President Mwinyi, pledging to maintain areas of cooperation between the two sides.

She explained that through their "Green City" project, the EU has been supporting gender issues, especially empowering women in education, the economy including fishing and financial management.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi held a separate meeting at the State House with Indian Ambassador to Tanzania Mr Shri Bishwadip Dey.

Dr Mwinyi said Zanzibar cherishes the good relationship with India, stating that the establishment of India Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras University branch in Zanzibar is a milestone in the two countries' relations.

President Mwinyi said the establishment of the IIT in the isles strengthens diplomatic relations between the two sides.

He said: "India is one of the key stakeholders in the development of Zanzibar as it has been, for many years, providing support in various sectors including water, health and education sectors."

Since India has advanced in technology, Dr Mwinyi said IIT Madras campus in the Isles will help bring technological improvement and promote Zanzibar globally.

Health and Education sectors, Dr Mwinyi explained, have received commendable support from India, including treatment of patients from Tanzania, study scholarships and trade.

On tourism, President Mwinyi asked the Ambassador to attract more Indian tourists to the isles. He said most of the tourists who visit Zanzibar come from Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.

In response, the Envoy reassured President Mwinyi to maintain the existing historical good relations, especially in business, tourism and investment sectors.

The diplomatic relationship between Tanzania and India dates back to November 1962 when India opened its high commission in Dar es Salaam followed by a consulate in Zanzibar in 1974.