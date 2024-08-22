The construction of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) mother station has reached 33.5 per cent completion.

This project represents a significant advancement in Tanzania's energy infrastructure, contributing to environmental sustainability, economic growth and energy security.

The facility, being built by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) at Mlimani City in Dar es Salaam is valued at 14.55bn/- and is expected to be completed by December this year.

The TPDC Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, made this announcement during a site visit by board members to assess the project's progress.

"The construction of this facility represents a significant step forward in enhancing the availability and use of natural gas in Tanzania. This will help reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change effects," Amb Sefue stated.

He emphasised that the project aligns with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's push for clean energy, highlighting the President's global recognition for promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to other energy sources.

The mother station will feature four gas dispensers, with the capacity to accommodate eight vehicles simultaneously and three loading gantries for CNG tube trailers, which will distribute gas to smaller stations.

This central station will supply gas to various smaller stations across the country, particularly in areas lacking access to gas. The refuelling time for each container will range from 45 minutes to 3 hours, depending on the container's size, which ranges from 10 to 40 feet.

CNG Project Manager from TPDC, Engineer Aristides Katto said that two additional stations will also be completed by December this year, one at Muhimbili area in Dar es Salaam and another in Zegereni in Kibaha, Coast Region.

The design and production of the necessary equipment are ongoing in China, with progress reaching 76 per cent.

The equipment production is expected to be completed by September. Mr Katto noted that TPDC's team will travel to China at the end of September to inspect the equipment before it is shipped to Tanzania.

"We anticipate the equipment will arrive in mid-November and we expect construction to be completed by December," Mr Katto said.

Additionally, TPDC will deploy six mobile stations, each capable of refuelling two vehicles at a time, in Dodoma City and Morogoro Municipality. Over 40 private companies have been authorised to establish CNG stations throughout the country.

The project, which commenced in May this year, also includes the construction of a garage for converting vehicles to operate on the gas system.

Experts say the CNG Mother Station is crucial for Tanzania because among other reasons, it will enhance energy security through diversification of energy sources. By developing a CNG infrastructure, Tanzania diversifies its energy sources beyond traditional fuels like diesel and petrol. This diversification helps stabilise energy supply and reduce dependency on imported fuels.

It also carries environmental benefits by reducing carbon emissions. CNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels, emitting significantly lower levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other pollutants. This shift contributes to reducing the country's carbon footprint and combating climate change.

The economic advantages include cost savings, whereby CNG is often cheaper than petrol or diesel. This cost-effectiveness can lower operational costs for businesses and transportation sectors, leading to broader economic benefits.