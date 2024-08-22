South Africa: Relief in Sight As Annual Consumer Inflation Slows to Three-Year Low of 4.6 Percent in July, Rate Cut Looms

South Africa's consumer price index slowed significantly in July to 4.6% year-on-year, a three-year low, from 5.1% in June. In a hopeful sign, food inflation braked to a 4½ year low of 3.9%. This should seal the case for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to start cutting rates next month.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min The South African Reserve Bank will feel vindicated in its monetary policy stance as consumer inflation in July finally subsided to the midpoint of its 3% to 6% target range, paving the way for a rate cut of at least 25 basis points when the bank's Monetary Policy Committee next meets in September.

At 4.6% in July, the consumer price index was at its lowest level since July of 2021 and ebbed significantly from 5.1% in June.

Leading the way was food inflation, which has been eating into the incomes of poor as well as middle-class households, fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. It slowed to 3.9% on an annual basis in July from 4.1% in June, its lowest level since January 2020.

"While overall food inflation has slowed, bread and cereals is showing upward momentum. The category recorded an annual increase of 5.6% in July, up from June's 5.2%," Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said.

If you happen to like pizza, in July you were paying 11.6% more for your fix than you were in July 2023.

"On a positive note, bread flour, cake flour, pasta and macaroni are...