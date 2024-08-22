Mauritius: Mauritian Delegation Departs for Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics Games

A group of Mauritian athletes competing in the upcoming 2024 Summer Paralympics Games, which will take place in Paris from 28 August to 08 September 2024, departed from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaisance this afternoon.

Before their departure, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, met with the delegation, which included athletes, federations representatives, coaches, and other stakeholders.

The delegation, led by Mr Jean Marie Malepa, consists of six para-athletes: Ms Noemi Alphonse, Ms Angeline Anaïs, Ms Brandy Perrine, Mr Roberto Michel, Mr Yovanni Phillippe, and Mr Eddy Capdor.

In a statement, Minister Toussaint underlined the anticipation to see strong performances from the Mauritian delegation, particularly in athletics. The athletes' intense training and recent achievements in sports have raised expectations for a successful outcome, with hopes for a medal, he stated. The Sports Minister urged the Mauritian public to show their support by displaying the Mauritian flags on their houses and in their cars, and by offering encouragement through social media, as the athletes prepare to proudly represent the nation in Paris.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics, also known as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, will be the 17th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games. Governed by the International Paralympic Committee, the event will feature as many as 4,400 athletes from around the world. They will compete in 22 sports across various iconic venues in Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower, the Chateau de Versailles and the Grand Palais.

For the first time, the Paralympic Opening Ceremony will be held outside of a stadium. Athletes will parade through the iconic Avenue des Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde.