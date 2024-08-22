Kenya: Aga Khan Performs First Non-Invasive Gynaecological Camera-Assisted Operation

Nairobi — The Aga Khan University Hospital has performed the first noninvasive procedure in the region that provides access to treatment of gynaecological conditions.

Aga Khan conducted the Vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (vNOTES) on Wednesday, with the lead surgeon being Dr. Bob Achila.

The surgery involves gynaecologists using specialised instruments placed through the vagina and guided by a camera into the pelvic cavity, giving access to the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries without the need for making any external cuts on the abdomen.

The technique is effective for the treatment of conditions such as hysterectomy, surgeries on the fallopian tubes and ovaries, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Despite being relatively new on the continent, the technique is gradually gaining momentum as African medical professionals become proficient in it.

"To perform vNOTES, a doctor needs to be specially trained in both minimally invasive surgery and the specific techniques required for vNOTES," the hospital stated in a statement.

Elkanah Omenge, Chair, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aga Khan University Hospital, asserted that the technique will be focal in supplementing care for women in the country and beyond.

"This is a major medical breakthrough that will improve care for women locally and beyond. Our desire to give patients the best care drives our quest to continuously improve our training, update our skills, and remain innovative to keep abreast with the ever-changing healthcare landscape, benchmarked with the best healthcare practices across the globe," he stated.

According to Dr. Achila, the technique offers benefits such as no visible scars, a shorter hospital stay, reduced postoperative pain, thus less reliance on pain medication, and quicker recovery, allowing a return to normal activities.