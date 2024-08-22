Kenya: Aga Khan Performs First Non-Invasive Gynaecological Camera-Assisted Operation

22 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Aga Khan University Hospital has performed the first noninvasive procedure in the region that provides access to treatment of gynaecological conditions.

Aga Khan conducted the Vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (vNOTES) on Wednesday, with the lead surgeon being Dr. Bob Achila.

The surgery involves gynaecologists using specialised instruments placed through the vagina and guided by a camera into the pelvic cavity, giving access to the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries without the need for making any external cuts on the abdomen.

The technique is effective for the treatment of conditions such as hysterectomy, surgeries on the fallopian tubes and ovaries, and pelvic organ prolapse.

Despite being relatively new on the continent, the technique is gradually gaining momentum as African medical professionals become proficient in it.

"To perform vNOTES, a doctor needs to be specially trained in both minimally invasive surgery and the specific techniques required for vNOTES," the hospital stated in a statement.

Elkanah Omenge, Chair, of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Aga Khan University Hospital, asserted that the technique will be focal in supplementing care for women in the country and beyond.

"This is a major medical breakthrough that will improve care for women locally and beyond. Our desire to give patients the best care drives our quest to continuously improve our training, update our skills, and remain innovative to keep abreast with the ever-changing healthcare landscape, benchmarked with the best healthcare practices across the globe," he stated.

According to Dr. Achila, the technique offers benefits such as no visible scars, a shorter hospital stay, reduced postoperative pain, thus less reliance on pain medication, and quicker recovery, allowing a return to normal activities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.