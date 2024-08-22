Kenya: Kengen Banks On Effective Water Management to Maintain Affordable Electricity Costs

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has assured of continued provision of affordable and reliable hydroelectric power (HEP) even after the cessation of rainfail.

KenGen is banking on what it has decribed as proactive water management at the Seven Forks dams in Embu and Machakos counties to sustain generation capacity.

The company's strategy has kept dam levels optimal, thereby allowing uninterrupted hydroelectric power generation throughout the year, irrespective of weather changes.

KenGen CEO Peter Njenga, in a statement on Thursday, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining a stable and cost-effective energy supply.

"Our water management program is a testament to our dedication to providing clean and affordable electricity. Despite fluctuating weather patterns, we are positioned to ensure that hydropower remains a reliable energy source for Kenyans year-round," he stated.

He asserted that the current levels at the Seven Forks dams are robust, with Masinga Dam standing at 1,056.35 meters, close to its maximum level of 1,056.50 meters, while Kiambere Dam stands at 698.68 meters just metres short of its 700-meter maximum.

He added that all the five dams in the system are functioning optimally, contributing clean energy to the national grid.

Njenga also highlighted the environmental benefits of hydropower, noting its role in climate action.

"By relying on renewable sources such as hydro, geothermal, wind, and solar, we are supporting Kenya's climate goals and contributing to global climate action," he added.

