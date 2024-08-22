Africa: Anglicans Will Share Voices of Faith At the UN's Summit of the Future

From topics of Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Conflict and Growing Youth Populations, Anglicans will be represented at the United Nations 'Summit of the Future' this September. Martha Jarvis from the Anglican Communion's UN Team will be attending the Summit in New York, on September 22-23.

What is The Summit of the Future and why does it matter?

The UN Summit of the Future is a gathering of world leaders. It aims to forge a new international consensus on delivering a 'better present' and safeguarding the future.

This year's theme is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. It's an important theme at a time when global confidence in the idea of multilateralism is waning. Critics point to situations of conflict where international law is disregarded, or where countries struggle to meet climate change commitments, so the UN's desire to reform multilateralism is an important counter.

The UN Summit will be calling leaders to issue a 'Pact' which commits them to joint action on everything from AI and autonomous weapons, growing youth populations and climate change, to worsening international conflict and making improvements to how the UN operates in the world.

Representing Faith Voices at the Summit - What will Anglicans be saying?

Anglican representation at the summit will stress the important role churches can play in all these changes because of their trusted presence in many communities across the world. In particular, churches' support for intergenerational dialogue, mediating in conflict, building peace, and facilitating collaboration between science and faith to tackle global challenges, will be highlighted.

On Youth: Representation will focus on the need for listening, intergenerational dialogue and accountability in our politics and our churches. The recent Gen Z demonstrations in Kenya saw young people mobilizing to call the government to account against a tax bill. In July, the Anglican Church of Kenya spoke out about the situation, calling for peace and accountability (See the ACNS news story here).

On Peace: Representation will focus on the need for governments to change course to avoid conflicts escalating . Ceasefires are possible and necessary in wars devastating the Holy Land, Sudan and many more countries. In these cases and others, there are opportunities for faith communities, governments and the UN to work more effectively together to bring peace. Anglicans mediate political conflicts and work for justice around the world. The Anglican church is currently involved in mediation or justice work in a number of places, including South Sudan, Mozambique, DRC, Nigeria, Pakistan and Brazil.

On Science: Representation will focus on the importance of faith and science communities working together for the betterment of people and planet. Often at the heart of their communities, faith groups can be 'Science Communicators'. Around the world, Anglican churches are active in mobilizing communities in response to climate crisis, promoting health education for disease prevention or vaccine confidence, or adopting new technologies in sustainable farming. Increasing collaboration between faith and science groups will be vital in global development and justice.

Outcomes at the event - What change do Anglicans want to see?

Through their presence at the Summit of The Future, the Anglican UN team want to raise attention amongst global leaders for the voice and experience of Anglican churches, who are working on the front line of many of the issues being discussed.

After the event, they will continue to build on outcomes from discussions, so that Anglicans around the globe can advocate and work for change in their settings.

Speaking of the importance of UN Summit of the Future, Martha said: 'The commitments world leaders make at the Summit of the Future could shape the lives of generations to come. They need our support in prayer and our accountability. We can also show, as Jesus showed, that different ways into the future are possible. In our churches, we are creating respect across the generations, building cultures of peace and increasing collaboration between science and faith. Given that the vast majority of the world, roughly 80%, follow a religion and so will be processing questions about their future through the lens of their faith, the power of this shouldn't be underestimated.'