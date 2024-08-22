Zimbabwe: Conductor Jailed for Stealing Phone At Accident Scene

22 August 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

A commuter omnibus conductor has been sentenced to 1 year in prison after stealing a cell phone from a victim killed in a fatal accident on Seke Road.

The accident happened last week at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick's Roads when two commuter omnibuses collided.

"The death toll has risen to seven following the passing on of four other victims who were admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital and Chitungwiza Hospital," confirmed Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a recent statement.

The accused Terence Mavheneke (24) who was assisting at the accident scene stole a Samsung Note 20 Ultra phone, valued at US$550 from the victim, Christabella Makwanya.

"Terence Mavheneke (24) appeared before the Epworth Magistrates' Court on theft charges.

"On the 13th of August 2024, a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick's Road claiming the life of Christabella Makwanya. The accused person, a commuter Omnibus conductor who was among those assisting at the scene, stole the deceased's cell phone, a Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

"The mobile phone was recovered on the 14th of August 2024 in Chitungwiza from Nigel Kwaramba and Godwin Chindima who implicated the accused person leading to his arrest. The value of the stolen phone was USD550 and it was recovered", said the prosecution.

Mavheneke was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Epworth Magistrates Court.

"The accused person was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 5 months were suspended for 5 years. He will serve 7 months effectively".

