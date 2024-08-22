Mozambique: Nyusi Believes Cabo Delgado Is Relatively Calm

ISS
Entering Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
21 August 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that, despite some sporadic attacks by Islamist terrorists, the situation in the Northern Province of Cabo Delgado is relatively calm.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking, on Tuesday, to an American delegation from the International Conservation Caucus Foundation Group (ICCF), which is paying a working visit to the country in preparation for another conference on the Miombo forests, to be held in New York on 23 September, the terrorists are being weakened by the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS), who are fighting with the help of troops from Rwanda.

"We are in a phase of reconstruction, although terrorists are still appearing. So maybe they're listening to us and tomorrow they'll do something. In Mocímboa da Praia, a town that was abandoned for a long time, the population has already returned', Nyusi told the delegation.

However, according to recent reports from Cabo Delgado, the residents of Macomia district have been warning of an increased number of displaced people due to intense clashes between the Mozambican forces and the terrorists in Mucojo forest.

"People are arriving at the district capital. The fire there, on the ground, is intense. The flow of people arriving started on Saturday', a source said, cited by the Portuguese News Agency Lusa.

Nyusi also informed the ICCF delegation that the country is facing economic difficulties "but there is work being carried out by the government in order to overcome them.'

"I can say that we are working on providing more water with the support of our friends. We are securing more energy, we are very advanced and almost 63 per cent of the population is covered', he said.

Turning to the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October, the President said that "we are already preparing and, on Saturday, the political parties will start the election campaign. Let's hope that everything goes well and in an atmosphere of peace, tranquility and celebration.'

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.