Mozambique: - Man Arrested in Possession of 32 Mozambican Passports

Maputo — The South African Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested, on Monday, a suspect in possession of 32 passports belonging to Mozambican nationals at the Lebombo border post on the South Africa/Mozambique border.

According to the South African newsheet "Sowetan Live', citing BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi, the authorities also found two passports belonging to Angolan nationals in the possession of the same suspect.

"A case of possession of suspected stolen property has been opened and further investigations are under way to determine the origins of the passports', Mogotsi said.

For his part, the BMA commissioner, Michael Masiapato, said that the successful arrest and confiscation of the passports is a message to the facilitators of illegal movements who continue to undermine the border control systems.

He also lauded the vigilance and dedication of the BMA border guards.

"The BMA border guards' keen attention to detail and commitment to safeguarding our ports is crucial in our ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities and rooting out corruption taking place in the border law enforcement area. We are proud of their contribution to maintaining the integrity of our nation's ports of entry,' said Masiapato.