Mozambique: - New Commander for Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent, helping the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) in the fight against Islamist terrorists in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, will now be commanded by Maj Gen Emmy Ruvusha who replaces Maj Gen Alex Kagame.

According to the Rwandan daily "The New Times', citing an RDF statement, the decision was announced on Tuesday, during the deployment of a relief force to Cabo Delgado.

Since late August 2023, Ruvusha has been the commander of the RDF Division 1, which covers Kigali and Eastern Province.

"The newly deployed troops who departed Kigali International Airport on Tuesday, were briefed by RDF Army Chief of Staff Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi and Commissioner of Police Vincent Sano, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations', reads the statement.

It explains that the troops will replace the force that has been in Cabo Delgado for the past one year of duty.

"Over the past three years, Rwanda Security Forces in collaboration with the Mozambique armed forces have achieved remarkable success in dismantling the Al Sunna Wa Jama (ASWJ) terrorist group from their strongholds [and] defensive positions in Mocimboa da Praia and Palma. This has enabled a significant number of internally displaced people to safely return to their villages', it says.

The document says that Nyakarundi, speaking to the troops before their departure, underlined the importance of maintaining the discipline and momentum that the Rwanda Security Forces haveachieved over the past three years in Mozambique.

The forces were also urged to always foster teamwork and avoid mistakes that tarnish Rwanda's reputation.