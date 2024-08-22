Namibia: Kongola-Masambo Community Gets Powerline

22 August 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo inaugurated the Kongola-Masambo power line and the electrification of the Masambo Primary School at a cost of N$10 million on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Alweendo said the electrification project will electrify the school and teacher houses, the conservancy office, and a borehole.

"The budget initially allocated for this project was N$3,62 million, but it was increased to N$10 million due to the distance from the nearest power line. This reflects the ministry's commitment to ensuring that even the most remote and challenging areas receive electricity," he said.

Alweendo said they have surveyed the ten un-electrified schools in the Zambezi region, and preparations to electrify them are underway.

"An amount of N$14,1 million is allocated for the electrification of the remaining un-electrified schools. While the current focus is on electrifying schools, the groundwork has been laid for household electrification with N$3,7 million allocated for the Zambezi region from the central government," he said.

Northern Regional Electricity Distributors acting chief executive Toivo Shovaleka says the power line is a 33 kV medium voltage overhead that stretches from Kongola to Masambo.

"This power line will bring about potential socio-economic possibilities for the locals," he says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.