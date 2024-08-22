Ethiopian, Kenyan Intelligence Institutions Vow to Reinforce Joint Operations Against Terrorism

Addis Ababa — The intelligence institutions of Ethiopia and Kenya set directions that allow them to carry out joint operations against leaders and militants of terrorist groups across their border and in Kenya.

delegation led by Kenya's Information Services Director General Noordin Mohamed Haji is in Addis Ababa for a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, Director General Noordin Mohamed Haji was welcomed by the Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Ambassador Redwan Hussein, along with senior officials of the service.

According to press release sent to the media by NISS the institutions of the two countries had previously signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on information exchange and other security and safety issues.

Based on their cooperation, the officials and experts of the institutions have been meeting frequently and evaluating the ongoing progress, the press release stated.

Accordingly, Kenya's Information Service Director General Noordin Mohamed Haji, along with senior officials and experts of his institution, came to Addis Ababa and held a deep discussion and evaluation on several common agendas, and set directions for working together.

During their discussion, the two sides acknowledged that they share common security concerns and development agendas as they share common border.

They advised on how to put an end to the evil acts of terrorist group Shene, which is currently operating along the borders of the two nations and in Kenya.

The group, in particular, has been engaged in the acts of kidnapings, looting, destroying of properties and disrupting the movement of people not only in Ethiopia but also creating trouble in Kenya.

Therefore, the institutions have agreed to strengthen the exchange of information and coordination to thwart the group from its malicious acts, according to the press release.

Moreover, the two intelligence institutions set directions to take immediate action to stop illegal mining and smuggling, contraband trade and arms trafficking in which the group is engaged.

The Shene terrorist group, which operates in the border areas of the two countries and in Kenya, recently kidnaped two Korean citizens and handed them over to al-Shabaab, it was indicated. This group has a direct link with the al-Shabaab terrorist group operating in Somalia

Hence, the two sides have decided to jointly work to prevent and reverse the threats of terrorism activities by these two terrorist groups in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They have vowed to further strengthen their ongoing joint operation and exchange of information with a view to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, the two intelligence institutions reiterated that they will work together to resolve the war and instability in Sudan peacefully.

They also confirmed that they will continue to strengthen their work together to help bring lasting peace and stability to South Sudan, which is the border between the two countries.

They also highlighted importance of strengthening their cooperation on cyber security, which is the current threat for the countries and agreed to work together to prevent and stop future cyber-attacks.

Finally, the delegation led by Kenya's Director of Information Services, General Noordin Mohamed Haji, visited the corridor development works being carried out in Addis Ababa and the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

After the visit, the director general said Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia and the capital of the African Union, is as beautiful and attractive as its name.