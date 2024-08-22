Ethiopia's Finance Minister Highlights On Ethio-China's Strong Bilateral Cooperation

22 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Finance Minister of Ethiopia, Ahmed Shide discussed with a delegation led by Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) in Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, Ahmed stressed on Ethio-China's strong bilateral economic cooperation in the past two decades.

He further acknowledged the Chinese government provision of huge resources for the implementation of many mega projects including infrastructures and manufacturing industries in Ethiopia. Furthermore, he emphasized that China and Ethiopia are strategic partners in terms of investment in which the Chinese companies are at fore front in Ethiopian foreign direct investment.

Moreover, the minister kindly requested Qiuping to make his effort coordinating the relevant creditors and agencies to resume disbursement for ongoing projects and finalizing the debt restructuring issues and enhancing development financing assistance and more investments. Finally, the Ministry of Finance appreciated the China government for a strong economic support and recently provided assurance for Ethiopia to leverage financial support from IMF.

