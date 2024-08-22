Ethiopia's Embassy Receives an Award of Excellence At 12th International Film Festival Noida 2024

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi, India was honored with an Award of Excellence at the 12th International Film Festival Noida 2024, held at the Marwah Studio Complex in Noida, India.

The award was given for the Embassy's documentary titled 'Ethiopia: Home to Sixteen UNESCO World Heritage Sites', which highlights Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and historic sites.

The event, organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with the International Journalism Center, commenced with an opening speech by Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios.

Following this, distinguished guests of honor, including representatives from various Embassies and renowned documentary filmmakers, delivered speeches.

The festival attracted a large audience, celebrating the achievements of documentary filmmakers from around the world, according to the embassy's social media page.