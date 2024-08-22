Mauritius: 'Green Rangers' Programme Launched to Combat Plastic Waste and Promote Environmental Protection

The 'Green Rangers' programme, aimed at educating students on combating plastic pollution, was officially launched, this morning, at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre in Bell Village, in the presence of the Senior Advisor to the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mr Raj Dansinghani; the Managing Director of Quality Beverages Ltd (QBL), Mr Inigo de Prado; as well as rectors from State Secondary Schools (SSS) and other personalities.

The programme, a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology and Quality Beverages Ltd (QBL), was launched on a pilot basis in 15 State Secondary Schools in Zone 2, reaching some 260 students.

On this occasion, certificates of participation were awarded to the Head Rangers, and the winners of the 'Green Rangers' Mascot Challenge were announced, which are as follows:

Winner: Mahatma Gandhi Secondary School Moka, receiving a cheque of Rs 25,000

1st Runner-Up: Manilal Doctor SSS, receiving a cheque of Rs 15,000

2nd Runner-Up: Bel Air SSS, receiving a cheque of Rs 10,000

In his address, Mr Dansinghani emphasised the need for everyone to take responsibility for restoring the Earth and making our environment cleaner. He highlighted the significant issue of landfill waste in Mauritius, exacerbated by excessive plastic use, and stressed the necessity of addressing this problem through increased awareness of environmental protection. Speaking about the crucial link between humans and nature, Mr Dansinghani urged the preservation of this connection as essential for combating deforestation.

Addressing the students, Mr Dansinghani urged them to become active participants in environmental protection, pointing out that recycling should start at a young age and advocated for the reuse of plastics. He encouraged the students to embrace a proactive approach to activism, taking concrete steps to improve and safeguard their surroundings.

As for the Managing Director of QBL, he underscored the importance of recycling and upcycling plastics to extend their usefulness and emphasised the need of educating people on the responsible use of recyclable or reusable plastic packaging. He acknowledged that while plastic itself is not inherently harmful, improper disposal remains the core issue. He further encouraged students to value their experiences as Green Rangers and to become ambassadors for positive environmental practices.