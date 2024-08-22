Southern Africa: SADC Endorse Samuel Maimbo As Candidate for AfDB Presidency

The Southern African Development Community Heads of State and Government have endorsed Samuel Maimbo, a national of Zambia, as a candidate for the position of President of the African Development Group and urged member states to campaign and support him.

The endorsement was made during the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of States and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe on 17 August 2024.

Maimbo was selected through a competitive process among seven candidates from the SADC region.

Maimbo has been the Vice President for Budget, Performance Review, and Strategic Planning at the World Group since 1 July and oversees the World Bank's annual Programme Budget and All Funds, including the administrative budget for the Bank Budget (BB) funds, Trust Funds, and Reimbursable Funds, ensuring resources are aligned with the institution's strategic priorities, financial sustainability objectives, efficiency targets, and business needs.

He also serves as the top advisor to the World Bank's senior management team on resource management allocation, leads the financial planning and performance review process for the institution's multi-year Strategy and Business Outlook, and ensures the institution operates within budget.

He holds nearly 30 years of experience in development, financial markets resource mobilisation, and strategic planning.

Before his current position, he served as the Chief of Staff to World Bank Presidents. He also served as the Director of the International Development Association (IDA) Resource Mobilisation and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) Corporate Finance department for just over two years, where he was responsible for the implementation of IDAs hybrid financial model and the policy analysis of IBRD and corporate finance.

In the past 23 years at the World Bank, Maimbo has held several positions, including Senior Advisor in the Office of the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. He has also worked on a diverse range of operations and countries in the Bank's Finance Competitiveness and Innovations (FCI) Global Practice, including as Practice Manager for Strategy and Operations; and Practice Manager for Long-Term Finance and Risk Management supporting the Agriculture Finance and Insurance, Capital Market Development, Disaster Risk Finance, Housing Finance, Insurance Finance, Pensions and Insurance, and Climate Finance programmes.

He also served as a Financial Sector Specialist in three regions, including Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and Central Asia, and held the position of Bank Inspector at the Bank of Zambia and Auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC).