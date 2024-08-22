South Africa: National Health Lab Now Fully Operational After Cyber Attack

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, announced on Wednesday that the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) operations have been fully restored following a cyber attack in June this year.

The NHLS was hit by a cyber attack that significantly disrupted the normal delivery of essential health services in the public health sector.

The Board and Executive Management have since briefed Phaahla, who oversees the work of public health entities under the Department of Health, on the progress made to restore the systems following the incident.

They also touched on the plans to prevent and manage future unforeseen disruptions.

The department describes the NHLS as the backbone of the country's public health, which manages a network laboratory system that serves over 85% of South Africa's population through 230 laboratories, playing a critical role in clinical outcomes and patient diagnosis.

"Deputy Minister Phaahla thanks the NHLS for its swift and tireless efforts to restore its laboratories to full operating capacity following a successful and comprehensive rebuilding of its information technology systems and infrastructure because more than 70% of healthcare decisions are dependent on their services, thus restoring operations underscores its commitment to the country's public healthcare," the statement read.

Following the recent hacking incident, Phaahla urged the entity to take decisive steps to fortify its information systems against future threats.

He also welcomed their commitment to investing in advanced cybersecurity technologies and implementing new protocols designed to enhance the security and resilience of the NHLS digital infrastructure.

"These improvements reflect its dedication to maintaining the highest service delivery standards.

"It is strengthening its systems to ensure that any future challenge is met with minimal disruption to its essential operations, allowing it to continue providing critical health services to the country with confidence and integrity," the department added.

The department has promised to continue to support the NHLS and other public health entities to ensure they execute their mandates to effectively contribute to the public health system.