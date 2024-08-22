Angola: Government Will Acquire 200,000 Tons of Fertilizers for 2024/2025 Agricultural Campaign

Luanda — The Government will acquire 200,000 tons of fertilizers for the 2024/2025 Agricultural Campaign, of which a batch of 41,000 has already been obtained.

The information is contained in the final communiqué of the II ordinary meeting of the Council of the Republic, which took place on Wednesday, under the guidance of the Head of State, João Lourenço.

In terms of inputs, tools and financing, the government plans to acquire 12,000 tons of seeds for programs to support family farming.

Through the Agrarian Development Support Fund (FADA), about two thousand power tillers or traction equipment will be made available to cooperatives on a credit basis.

According to the document, the Agricultural Campaign Credit is available via commercial banks and the mechanism of sovereign guarantees to support production has already been regulated.

It indicates that complementary food safety actions are also planned.

In the framework of Social Monetary Transfers, the press release informs that Kwenda will be expanded, from the current 1.6 million households to 2.2 million by the end of the five-year period;

The agriculture sector grew by 6.6 percent during the 2023/2024 agricultural season, representing an increase of one percent compared to the previous year when it reached 5.6 percent.

The performance of family farming, in the 2022/2023 agricultural season, amounted to 82.2% of the national agricultural production.

The family farming sector recorded 91.3% of the sown area (6,041,025 hectares) and 82.2% of the total harvested production (5,409,867 tons), representing a growth of more than 6.6% in all sectors.

During the 2022/2023 agricultural season, 13 thousand tons of seeds and 31 thousand various plants were purchased, with greater emphasis on corn and rice seeds, which represent 35% and 26% of the total, respectively, representing 19 thousand tons of fertilizers.

In terms of production sectors, cereals stand out, with a total sown area of 3,208,856 hectares and total harvested area of 2,942,778 hectares, production of 3,357,136 tons and productivity level of 1,141 kg/hectare, resulting in a degree of execution of 105.3%.

The root and tuber row has a total sown area of 1,311,144 hectares, a total harvested area of 1,024,411 hectares, production of 13743,973 tons and productivity of 13,416 kg/hectare, which resulted in a degree of execution of 87.5%

Regarding legumes and oilseeds, they presented a total sown area of 1,102,157 hectares, total harvested area of 1,056,348 hectares, production of 644,989 tons and productivity of 622 kg/hectare, with a degree of execution of 36.5%, while the total area sown in the fruit row was 2,777,611 hectares, resulting in a total harvested area of 249,886 hectares, total production of 6,487,767 tons and productivity of 25,963 kg/hectare, representing a degree of execution of 99.6%. ART/DOJ