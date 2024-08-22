Angola: Police Arrests 34 Illegal Gold Miners in Cabinda Province

Cabinda — Thirty-four national and foreign citizens accused of illegal gold mining were arrested in recent days by Angola's National Police, in the municipality of Buco-Zau, province of Cabinda.

The alleged miners were arrested following a micro-operation carried out on the banks of the Luetchi, Nzimuni and Ndilu rivers, in the village of Penicacata, as part of actions to combat crimes of illicit exploitation of strategic minerals.

According to a note from the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, to which ANGOP had access Wednesday, 34 shovels, an electric pump, hoses, two sieves, 20 basins, two pickaxes and a hoe were seized from those involved.

The detainees and the seized assets were sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office in the municipality of Buco-Zau, for subsequent procedures. ING/JL/DOJ