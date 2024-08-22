Angola: Police Arrests 34 Illegal Gold Miners in Cabinda Province

21 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Thirty-four national and foreign citizens accused of illegal gold mining were arrested in recent days by Angola's National Police, in the municipality of Buco-Zau, province of Cabinda.

The alleged miners were arrested following a micro-operation carried out on the banks of the Luetchi, Nzimuni and Ndilu rivers, in the village of Penicacata, as part of actions to combat crimes of illicit exploitation of strategic minerals.

According to a note from the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, to which ANGOP had access Wednesday, 34 shovels, an electric pump, hoses, two sieves, 20 basins, two pickaxes and a hoe were seized from those involved.

The detainees and the seized assets were sent to the Public Prosecutor's Office in the municipality of Buco-Zau, for subsequent procedures. ING/JL/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.