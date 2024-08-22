Angola: Over 70 Scrap Dealers' in Viana Municipality Closed for Illegal Operations

Viana — Seventy-two illegal scrap dealers, out of a total of 210 identified, have been closed, since last June until now, in the municipality of Viana, the municipal director of Promotion and Integrated Economic Development, António Kiala, announced Wednesday in Luanda.

António Kiala made the statement during a clarification meeting on the procedures for legalizing this type of commercial activity, which was attended by 258 scrap dealers.

The director of the provincial office of Integrated Economic Development, Dorivaldo Adão, called on traders to legalize their economic activities, under penalty of having their establishments continually closed.

He pointed out the acquisition of the license for the space to install the commercial establishment, commercial license and the payment of taxes at the General Tax Administration (AGT) as the fundamental elements to legalize the business.

On the other hand, Dorivaldo Adão warned that all scrap dealers, who condone the purchase of stolen material or material resulting from vandalization of public property will be held criminally responsible.

The municipal administrator of Viana, Demétrio de Sepúlveda, stated that the local administration is open to cooperate and help all those who carry out their commercial activity legally.

The municipal coordinator of the Commission for the Protection of Public Assets of Viana also recognized the importance of the trade, but highlighted that it encourages other acts, such as the vandalization of public assets, constituting the primary point where vandalized means are deposited, a fact that should be fought for harming all citizens.

In turn, the president of the United Scrap Metal Workers Association in Angola, Tounkara Saídu, appealed to his compatriots, mostly from West Africa (Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone) to practice civic conduct and cooperate with the Angolan government in the protection of public assets.

He added that all operators should get closer to the municipal administration to process documents and legalize the activity, avoiding the purchase of stolen and vandalized material such as gutter covers, wires and electrical cables.