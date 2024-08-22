Angola: Secretary of State Praises Progress in Press Freedom

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas Albino, on Wednesday in Beijing (China), highlighted the progress made in the exercise of press freedom in Angola.

The official welcomed the progressive increase in the number of registered media in the country, currently 47, including television, radio, newspapers and others, stressing that it has been reflected in the diversity of ideas and editorial lines.

He advocated the need for the media to act in the correct and peaceful use of their traditional activity, as agents of transformation of society, shaping the way of being and being of the people.

"There is an urgent need for us all to work as a single body, aimed at the credibility of traditional media, as privileged elements of information and entertainment that induce a society in constant positive transformation", he stressed.

According to Nuno Caldas, one of the great advances achieved in the sector is related to the revision of the Legislative Package of the Media, which foresees the approval of the regulation of online electronic media soon.

He reiterated the need for the media and social influencers to distance themselves from practices that attack the values of human dignity, professional ethics and deontology, patriotism, social justice and the progress of societies.

"We need to find solutions for digital information applications and platforms that appear to be a major threat to the security and sovereignty of our countries and peoples, as well as mechanisms so that there is no fuss of amputation of freedom of expression and of the press," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding Africa, the Secretary of State defended the need for joint reflection, in collaboration with China, on the reorientation of strategies and tactics in line with digital migration, in order to better inform and train populations with diversified content, with attention to the development of the continent at the center.

The 6th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Communication promotes the exchange of experiences and the strengthening of exchanges between states and institutions, establishing consensus and common visions in the field of policies and strategies for digital/internet communication and access to information, as well as the importance of the media.

In this 2024 edition, 22 countries participate, with about 234 delegates, including ministers, secretaries of state, deputy ministers and heads of international organizations from the African continent.

The Angolan delegation to the event includes the Angolan ambassador to China, João Salvador Neto, the national director for Information and Institutional Communication, João Demba, among other officials in the sector. ANM/MCN/DOJ