Rwanda: Where Pageant Beauty Meets Basketball - Odile Uwase, Francis Shyaka Tie the Knot

Odile Uwase Sangwa, the second runner-up in Miss Rwanda 2019, married her longtime partner, entrepreneur and former basketball player Francis Shyaka. The couple celebrated their union with a traditional ceremony at Juru Park Rebero on August 11, followed by a religious ceremony at IFAK Kimihurura on August 18.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day this year. Shyaka proposed in March, and Sangwa "joyfully accepted."

Also read: Miss Rwanda 2012 Kayibanda marries again: Photos from the lavish ceremony

Beyond her Miss Rwanda title, Sangwa also represented Rwanda at Miss University Africa in 2019. Since her pageant days, she has remained out of the media spotlight.

Francis Shyaka, 32, founded Tigers BBC in 2019 and led the club to multiple playoff appearances. An accomplished entrepreneur, Shyaka has ventures in agriculture, focusing on poultry farming, transportation through car hire services, and real estate.

He is also a former basketball player who has played for teams such as APR and 30 Plus.