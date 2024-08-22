Rwandan-Canadian Author Reconnects Children With Cultural Roots in New Book Series

Michaella Mutoni — Dorvlo, a Rwandan-Canadian with a deep love for cultural heritage, has embarked on a mission to reconnect children with their roots through her debut children's book series, "The Wondrous Journey of Isaro and Juru."

As someone who identifies as a 'third culture kid'--having lived in various countries and cultures--Mutoni infuses her personal experience of navigating multiple identities into her creative work.

"Becoming a mother sparked a desire to pass down my Rwandan heritage, along with my husband's Ghanaian roots, to our young son. This inspired me to create a book series that makes learning about culture accessible, fun, and engaging for children, especially at a stage when they absorb so much," she shared.

The series introduces young readers to Isaro and Juru, two siblings of Rwandan and Ghanaian descent living abroad. In the first book, "Isaro and Juru's Big Trip to Rwanda," the siblings journey to Rwanda for their Aunt Zuba's wedding.

"The story beautifully showcases the vibrant traditions of Rwandan culture, with a special focus on Gusaba, the traditional dowry ceremony. Through lively illustrations and engaging narratives, children are introduced to the significance of the dances, the role of cows in the ceremony, and the joyful atmosphere that makes Gusaba a cornerstone of Rwandan culture."

In the second book, "Isaro and Juru's Big Trip to Accra," the siblings travel to Ghana, where they receive traditional Ghanaian names. This installment highlights the importance of names in Ghanaian culture, delving into their meanings and the rich traditions surrounding them.

"By weaving together the cultures of Rwanda and Ghana, I wanted to celebrate the richness and diversity of African traditions, while also highlighting the common threads that unite them," Mutoni explained.

The inspiration for the books struck when Mutoni was searching for a Rwandan name for her son, Imena. During her research, she realized there was a lack of accessible resources on Rwandan names and cultural practices, sparking the idea for her series.

"Most of the information was either passed down orally or hidden in dense academic texts, making it difficult for those living abroad to connect with their heritage. This realization inspired me to create a resource that not only teaches children about Rwandan and Ghanaian culture but also provides a starting point for parents and educators to discuss cultural identity."

The characters, Isaro and Juru, were born out of Mutoni's love for these names and her cultural journey. Although her Ghanaian husband preferred the name Imena for their son, Mutoni found a way to honor her favorite Rwandan names by giving them to the characters in her books.

Partnering with Imagine We Publish, a Rwandan publishing house known for its dedication to local stories and voices, Mutoni found a supportive ally in bringing her vision to life.

"The collaboration had its challenges, especially in translating written ideas into illustrations that truly captured the essence of the stories. But the process was ultimately rewarding, and the result is a set of books that are both visually stunning and culturally meaningful," she shared.

The series is aimed at children aged three to ten, to make cultural education fun and accessible. The stories are light and easy to understand, featuring plenty of pictures to serve as an introduction to deeper cultural knowledge that can be explored as children grow older.

Mutoni hopes the books will inspire more young children to read, particularly in Rwanda, where the reading culture is still developing. She also envisions expanding the series to include other African cultures, further enriching the cultural tapestry available to young readers.

Her journey as an author has been both unexpected and deeply fulfilling.

"While I never envisioned myself writing children's books, this process has given me a new and meaningful way to express my creativity. The positive feedback from those who have already experienced the books has been incredibly encouraging, and I'm eager to see how the wider audience will respond."

Looking ahead, Mutoni is considering adapting the stories into an animated series, which would bring the characters and their adventures to life in a new format. For now, though, her focus is on sharing her books with as many children as possible, both in Rwanda and beyond.

Each book is priced at Rwf 18,000, with a bundle of both available for Rwf 32,000. Mutoni is also offering a special surprise for those who pre-order before the official launch on August 30.

Through Isaro and Juru's adventures, Mutoni is not only preserving her cultural heritage but also inspiring the next generation to embrace and celebrate their own identities.