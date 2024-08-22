Rwanda: Mitima Ready to Give 'Best' After Joining Saudi Club

21 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan Centre — back Isaac Mitima has said he is ready to give his best at his new club Al-Zulfi FC, a Saudi Arabian outfit for which he signed a one-year contract this week.

The 27-year-old, who most recently played for Rayon Sports, has been working with Al-Zulfi officials for the past weeks to finalise the deal with the club, and now he has finally put pen to paper.

He confirmed to Times Sport that he is now a player for Al-Zulfi, as he promised to give his best.

"I am ready to give my best at my new club. I believe I will be able to deliver," he said.

Al-Zulfi SFC, one of Saudi Arabia's oldest clubs, was established in 1969 under the name Markh Club before rebranding to Al-Zulfi in 2006.

The club earned promotion to the Second Division last year and is eager to bolster its squad with the addition of Mitima.

Mitima has previously played for Rayon Sports, Intare FC, Police FC, and Kenya's Sofapaka FC.

The Saudi Arabian Second Division season has already kicked off, but Al-Zulfi FC will start their campaign on Wednesday, August 21, with a match against Al Arabi.

This season's competition features 18 teams, with the top two earning promotion to the First Division, commonly known as the Saudi Pro League, where global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo play.

