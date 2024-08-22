On August 17, François Xavier Bagnoud (FXB Rwanda) joined the youth of Nyanza District in celebrating International Youth Day (IYD). The theme of the day was "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development".

This day highlighted how young people can use digital tools to promote sustainable development globally.

FXB Rwanda, through its 'IGIRE-Turengere Abana' programme funded by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through USAID, showcased youth-led digital solutions and innovations at the event.

The exhibition included tailoring, hairdressing, and shoe-making initiatives, demonstrating a huge transformation from the grassroots level, highlighting how digital pathways can address social and economic issues while contributing to sustainable solutions.

The 'IGIRE-Turengere Abana' programme is based on a development theory of change that suggests positive outcomes for individuals, families, and communities are closely tied to enhanced knowledge and support.

The main objective of the programme is to improve the health and well-being of orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), especially those affected by HIV/AIDS, and to empower adolescent girls and young women (AGYW). By preventing new HIV infections and enhancing socio-economic conditions, the programme creates a lasting impact on the lives of these vulnerable groups.

During the event, programme participants, including tailors, shoemakers, hairdressers, and others, showcased their innovative solutions. These young entrepreneurs are examples of how the programme is helping youth to become financially literate, economically empowered, and socially responsible.

Vumilia Tuyizere, a 21-year-old shoemaker living in Busasamana Sector, Nyanza District, has been a member of an internal savings and lending group that started in 2021.

"We pooled our money as a group, and I immediately ventured into shoemaking. I sell each pair for Rwf 4,000 to Rwf 5,000. This business greatly supports me and my family as well. I encourage young people not to worry about whether a job is typically for men or if it might get them dirty. As long as it generates income, go for it," she said.

Giselle Uwayezu, 20, is a hairdresser to whom the programme provided support to pursue TVET education in hairdressing trade. In addition to hairstyling, she designs and supplies clothing collections to regular customers and institutions, including schools.

She noted: "I can earn up to Rwf 15,000 per day, which has significantly supported me. I've been able to purchase three goats worth Rwf 150,000 as backup assets. This experience has opened my eyes and boosted my self-esteem. I'm grateful for FXB Rwanda and I'm looking forward to empowering my fellow young girls."

Jean Aime Nsabimana, Director of Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning at FXB Rwanda, noted that they have been a key partner with the district since 2012 through various programmes, particularly 'IGIRE-Turengere Abana'.

"In particular, the DREAMS initiative focuses on young girls and women aged 10 to 24, who receive reproductive health education through safe spaces [Icyumba cy'Umukobwa], enrolled in TVET schools, and receive full support to venture into income-generating activities," he explained.

He noted: 'More than 1,792 young people were grouped into 92 internal savings and lending groups. In this year, they received a total of over 139 million Rwf to support their initiatives and start profitable ventures. These funds were channelled through commercial banks and managed digitally via Dream Save, which ensures quick, secure, and efficient transactions.

"Similarly, a total of 356 girls enrolled in TVET schools. After graduating in 2023, they received equipment worth approximately Rwf 165 million to support self-employment in their chosen fields. This initiative aims to address challenges such as adolescence-related issues, HIV, and unplanned pregnancies by promoting financial independence, making them not only contributors to their families but also to the country."

A total of 1,919 young people were enrolled in school, receiving essential support such as hygiene kits and school fees amounting to Rwf103 million. Over 11,000 teenage girls participated in safe spaces to learn about reproductive health, HIV prevention, gender-based violence, and contributing to national progress.

Nsabimana reiterated FXB's commitment to ensuring that youth engage in technological innovations, avoid harmful behaviours, and instead participate in productive activities and creative solutions to social challenges.

Nadine Kayitesi, the Vice Mayor of Nyanza District, urged young people to seize opportunities whenever present, emphasising that they are influential and play a crucial role in the country's development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She noted: "It's true that some of them are unemployed and lack start-up capital. However, we have sponsors who are willing to support them. These young people are highly influential, and the country depends on them. They should stay focused and avoid distractions that could lead them astray."

Since 2020, FXB Rwanda has been implementing "IGIRE-Turengere Abana" in Nyanza, Huye, and Rwamagana districts. The programme's focus on socio-economic empowerment is particularly crucial for OVCs and AGYWs, who often face numerous challenges, including limited access to financial resources and associated health risks like HIV.

The programme achieves economic empowerment intervention through the creation of Internal Savings and Lending Groups (ISLGs), financial literacy training, and enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes. For AGYWs, the programme provides education on financial literacy through the Empowerment and Livelihood for Adolescents (ELA) module.

This module equips them with the knowledge needed to make them informed on financial decisions, though additional training in business management is provided to ensure they can create and sustain successful businesses.