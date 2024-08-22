Rwanda: Who Issues Guidelines for Mpox Emergency Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) released new guidelines for the response to an escalating mpox public health emergency, incorporating the latest scientific findings and risk assessments.

The updated recommendations, issued by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday, August 19, come in response to the WHO's declaration of the mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to its rapid spread from DR Congo to at least 9 other countries including Rwanda, which has reported four cases since July 27.

WHO's key recommendations for dealing with the viral infection include enhancing surveillance, decentralising diagnostic services, and expanding genomic sequencing capabilities of country teams.

The global health body has highlighted several challenges in controlling the outbreak, including limited access to vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It stresses the necessity for a coordinated international response to manage the crisis effectively.

The guidance aims to assist nations in implementing the WHO Strategic Framework for mpox prevention and control while ensuring the protection of human rights and dignity.

The WHO urges countries to strengthen their emergency response systems, improve coordination among local and international partners, and work with humanitarian organisations, especially in insecure regions.

Timely reporting of mpox cases to the WHO remains crucial. The guidelines emphasise comprehensive care for mpox patients, including clinical, nutritional, and psychosocial support, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and those with HIV.

Health workers are advised to be properly trained and equipped with protective gear.

In terms of international travel, the WHO advises against broad travel and trade restrictions. Instead, countries are encouraged to improve cross-border collaboration and ensure that travelers are informed about mpox risks.

Effective management of suspect cases and minimising economic disruptions are key priorities, the WHO has noted.

Vaccination efforts are to be intensified, with plans for introducing mpox vaccines through national immunization advisory groups and targeted vaccination campaigns.

"High-risk populations, including contacts of cases and healthcare workers, should be prioritized, WHO states.

"Strengthening risk communication and community engagement is vital. This includes addressing misinformation, combating stigma, managing uncertainties about mpox, and ensuring effective data collection. Community engagement and robust data collection are also crucial in this effort."

The WHO advises integrating mpox prevention and response with existing health programs to ensure continuity of services while securing national and external funding.

Ongoing research into mpox transmission and control is crucial, and countries are encouraged to provide quarterly updates to the WHO on their implementation of these recommendations.